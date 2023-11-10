Marshall Thundering Herd play the Radford Highlanders

Radford Highlanders (0-1) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Radford Highlanders (0-1) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd will face the Radford Highlanders at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Marshall finished 24-8 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 81.8 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free throw line and 24.9 from deep.

Radford finished 21-15 overall with a 10-9 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Highlanders averaged 69.3 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

