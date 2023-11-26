Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Marshall scores 33, Albany…

Marshall scores 33, Albany takes down Siena 86-51

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amar’e Marshall’s 33 points led Albany past Siena 86-51 on Sunday night.

Marshall added eight rebounds for the Great Danes (3-3). Sebastian Thomas added 14 points while going 6 of 12 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds and three steals. Jonathan Beagle went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Michael Eley led the way for the Saints (1-5) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Bralyn Smith added eight points for Siena. Killian Gribben also put up six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up