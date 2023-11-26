Marshall scores 33, Albany takes down Siena 86-51

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amar’e Marshall’s 33 points led Albany past Siena 86-51 on Sunday night. Marshall added eight rebounds…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amar’e Marshall’s 33 points led Albany past Siena 86-51 on Sunday night.

Marshall added eight rebounds for the Great Danes (3-3). Sebastian Thomas added 14 points while going 6 of 12 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds and three steals. Jonathan Beagle went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Michael Eley led the way for the Saints (1-5) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Bralyn Smith added eight points for Siena. Killian Gribben also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

