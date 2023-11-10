Marshall leads Santa Clara against Saint Francis (PA) after 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 77-69 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Santa Clara finished 14-5 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Broncos averaged 13.9 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 3-13 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Red Flash averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

