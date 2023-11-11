Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Marshall leads Santa Clara against Saint Francis (PA) after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -22.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 77-69 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Santa Clara finished 23-10 overall last season while going 14-5 at home. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

Saint Francis (PA) went 10-8 in NEC play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

