Marshall leads Santa Clara against Saint Francis (PA) after 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -22.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 77-69 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Santa Clara finished 23-10 overall last season while going 14-5 at home. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

Saint Francis (PA) went 10-8 in NEC play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

