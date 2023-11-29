Marshall leads Albany (NY) against Boston University

Boston University Terriers (2-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (2-4) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -7.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Boston University Terriers after Amar’e Marshall scored 33 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-51 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Great Danes play their first home game after going 3-3 to begin the season. Albany (NY) has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terriers are 0-4 on the road. Boston University is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 64.3 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Boston University allows. Boston University averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Albany (NY) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is shooting 42.9% and averaging 18.0 points for the Great Danes. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.7 points for Albany (NY).

Miles Brewster is averaging 8.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Terriers. Matai Baptiste is averaging 8.3 points for Boston University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.