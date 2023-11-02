Marshall hosts Queens to open season

Queens Royals at Marshall Thundering Herd Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -7.5; over/under…

Queens Royals at Marshall Thundering Herd

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd host the Queens Royals for the season opener.

Marshall finished 24-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

Queens went 7-10 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Royals averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 3.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.