Marshall hosts Queens in season opener

Queens Royals at Marshall Thundering Herd Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -6; over/under…

Queens Royals at Marshall Thundering Herd

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -6; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd begin the season at home against the Queens Royals.

Marshall went 24-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Thundering Herd averaged 17.5 assists per game on 30.8 made field goals last season.

Queens went 8-12 in ASUN play and 7-10 on the road last season. The Royals averaged 13.8 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

