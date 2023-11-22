Mark carries No. 20 Arkansas to double-overtime victory over Stanford 77-74 in Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Travon Mark scored 25 points, including the last six for Arkansas in the second overtime, and…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Travon Mark scored 25 points, including the last six for Arkansas in the second overtime, and the No. 20 Razorbacks outlasted Stanford 77-74 on Wednesday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

With the win, Arkansas (4-1) advances to play Memphis in a semifinal Thursday while Stanford (3-2) will take on Michigan.

After Mark’s driving layup with 19 seconds left in the second OT, Stanford’s Spencer Jones and Benny Gealer missed 3-point attempts.

Mark was particularly clutch at the line, hitting 12 of 15 free throws, including 10 of 13 through the second half and overtime. Trevon Brazile added 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Davonte Davis had 10 points. Chandler Lawson had 13 rebounds to go with nine points and five blocks.

Jones, who missed the Cardinal’s previous game with a wrist injury, was 10-of-20 shooting with five 3-pointers and scored 27 points with eight rebounds. Jared Bynum added 13 points and eight assists. Maxime Raynaud had 10 boards to go with eight points.

Gealer banked in a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie at 66-all in the first overtime when the Razorbacks didn’t have a basket but made 7 of 8 free throws.

Stanford led 59-55 and Bynum was at the line with 13.8 seconds left in regulation. He missed the free throw and Davis raced down the floor and was fouled with 6.8 remaining. He made both free throws to tie it and Bynum’s open 3-pointer went off the back of the rim. Mark scored 10 straight points for the Razorbacks until Davis’ final two that forced overtime.

Arkansas shot only 30% but was 26 of 33 at the line to Stanford’s 13 of 24 and pulled down 21 offensive rebounds for a 21-7 advantage on points in the paint. Stanford shot 40%.

