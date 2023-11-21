Marist set for road matchup with the New Hampshire Wildcats

Marist Red Foxes (2-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Marist Red Foxes (2-1) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The New Hampshire Wildcats take on the Marist Red Foxes.

New Hampshire went 11-4 at home last season while going 15-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.2% from behind the arc last season.

Marist finished 13-20 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Red Foxes averaged 63.9 points per game last season, 11.1 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.