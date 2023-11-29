Marist knocks off Iona 68-64

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jadin Collins’ 16 points helped Marist defeat Iona 68-64 on Wednesday night. Collins also contributed…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Jadin Collins’ 16 points helped Marist defeat Iona 68-64 on Wednesday night.

Collins also contributed five rebounds for the Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Brickner scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Javon Cooley had 10 points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Gaels (2-5, 0-1) were led by Greg Gordon, who posted 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Idan Tretout added 14 points and two steals for Iona. In addition, Joel Brown finished with 13 points, six rebounds and six steals.

Marist’s next game is Sunday against Manhattan at home. Iona visits Fairfield on Friday.

