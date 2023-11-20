Live Radio
Manon’s 13 help Cornell take down Utah Valley 74-61

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 4:38 PM

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Manon scored 13 points as Cornell beat Utah Valley 74-61 on Monday in an opening-round game of the Jacksonville Classic.

Manon shot 4 for 8 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Big Red (5-1). Guy Ragland Jr. added 11 points and 14 rebounds. AK Okereke had 11 points and was 4 of 4 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Wolverines (3-2) were led in scoring by Drake Allen, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 15 points for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

