Manjon, Vanderbilt hold off UNC Greensboro 74-70

Ezra Manjon scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and was perfect from the line to help Vanderbilt hold off UNC Greensboro 74-70 on Tuesday night.

Colin Smith added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Evan Taylor scored nine of his 12 points in the second half for the Commodores (2-1), who led 41-29 at halftime before seeing the Spartans close within two.

After Keyshaun Langley’s basket cut Vanderbilt’s lead to 62-60 with 2:50 remaining, Manjon and Taylor scored six points each to fend off the Spartans (1-1). Langley hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to again get UNCG within two before Manjon sealed it with two more free throws.

Manjon finished 12-of-12 at the line, including 10 in the second half. Vanderbilt was 11 of 29 on 3-point attempts but gave up 15 points off 12 turnovers. The Commodores were 17 of 18 at the line to the Spartans’ 5-of-7.

Langley scored 26 points and Mikeal Brown-Jones 24 for UNCG.

In Friday games, Vanderbilt is home against Central Arkansas while the Spartans are at No. 14 Arkansas.

