Manhattan visits No. 5 UConn after Karaban’s 20-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at UConn Huskies (5-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Alex Karaban scored 20 points in UConn’s 81-71 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Huskies have gone 3-0 in home games. UConn averages 89.4 points while outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game.

Manhattan went 12-18 overall with a 6-7 record on the road last season. The Jaspers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

