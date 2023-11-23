Live Radio
Manhattan visits No. 5 UConn after Karaban’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 3:44 AM

Manhattan Jaspers (3-1) at UConn Huskies (5-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn faces the Manhattan Jaspers after Alex Karaban scored 20 points in UConn’s 81-71 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Huskies have gone 3-0 in home games. UConn averages 89.4 points while outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game.

Manhattan went 12-18 overall with a 6-7 record on the road last season. The Jaspers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

