Manhattan takes down Central Connecticut State 67-63

The Associated Press

November 19, 2023, 3:16 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Shaquil Bender scored 16 points as Manhattan beat Cent. Conn. St. 67-63 on Sunday.

Bender was 7 of 12 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Jaspers (3-1). Seydou Traore added 15 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and they also had eight rebounds. Brett Rumpell was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Allan Jeanne-Rose led the Blue Devils (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Kellen Amos added 11 points and three steals for Cent. Conn. St.. In addition, Jayden Brown had nine points and two blocks.

Up next for Manhattan is a Friday matchup with UConn on the road, and Cent. Conn. St. visits UMass on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

