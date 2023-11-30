Manhattan hosts Mount St. Mary’s following Leffew’s 22-point performance

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mount St.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-4) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on the Manhattan Jaspers after Dakota Leffew scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 87-83 overtime loss to the Howard Bison.

The Jaspers are 1-0 in home games. Manhattan gives up 78.5 points and has been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 0-3 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s is third in the MAAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jedy Cordilia averaging 2.4.

Manhattan’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Manhattan gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seydou Traore is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Manhattan.

Leffew is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 9.8 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.