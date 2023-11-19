Maly, Ronsiek lead No. 22 Creighton women over Nebraska 79-74

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly had 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter, Emma Ronsiek scored 21…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Morgan Maly had 14 of her 23 points in the first quarter, Emma Ronsiek scored 21 and No. 22 Creighton held off Nebraska 79-74 on Sunday.

Maly sank all four of her 3-point attempts in the first period and Creighton (3-1) grabbed a 28-23 lead. Maly had 18 points by halftime and Ronsieke scored 11 to send the Bluejays into the locker room with a 47-40 lead.

Creighton led by nine entering the final period, but Darian White made two free throws to pull the Cornhuskers (3-1) within 72-69 with 3:36 remaining. Lauren Jensen answered with a layup and the Bluejays maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Maly hit 7 of 15 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for Creighton, which was coming off a 65-53 loss to Green Bay. Ronsiek made 9 of 17 shots, adding six rebounds. Jensen finished with 14 points and six boards. Mallory Brake had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Alexis Markowski scored 24 on 9-for-15 shooting to lead the Cornhuskers. Freshman Natalie Potts hit 6 of 9 shots and scored 16. White had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Creighton continued to struggle from beyond the arc. The Bluejays entered play shooting 27,9% from distance. They hit 9 of 28 against the Cornhuskers (32.8%)

Nebraska leads the all-time series 31-18, but Creighton has won seven of the last eight matchups. Nebraska beat the Bluejays 77-51 last season.

Creighton coach Jim Flanery is 10-12 all-time in the series. Nine of the wins have come against current Nebraska coach Amy Williams, who is in her eighth season.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.