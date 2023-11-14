Mallette scores 24 in Pepperdine’s 88-53 win over Long Island University

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette scored 24 points as Pepperdine beat Long Island University 88-53 on Monday night. Mallette…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette scored 24 points as Pepperdine beat Long Island University 88-53 on Monday night.

Mallette also contributed six rebounds for the Waves (3-1). Nils Cooper scored 13 points and added three steals. Curtis Williams was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Sharks (0-2) were led by R.J. Greene, who recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds. LIU also got 10 points and two steals from Terell Strickland. Tai Strickland also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Pepperdine is a matchup Friday with UNLV at home. LIU visits UCLA on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

