Mallette leads Pepperdine against UNLV after 24-point showing

UNLV Rebels (1-1) at Pepperdine Waves (3-1)

Malibu, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the UNLV Rebels after Houston Mallette scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 88-53 win against the Long Island Sharks.

Pepperdine finished 8-8 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Waves averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.

UNLV went 5-5 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Rebels averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

