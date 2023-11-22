Maine visits South Florida after Placer’s 21-point game

Maine Black Bears (3-3) at South Florida Bulls (2-1) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -8.5;…

Maine Black Bears (3-3) at South Florida Bulls (2-1)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces the Maine Black Bears after Jose Placer scored 21 points in South Florida’s 74-65 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

South Florida went 9-9 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Bulls averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 19.6 bench points last season.

The Black Bears are 0-2 on the road. Maine averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

