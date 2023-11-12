Maine hosts Merrimack after Derkack’s 26-point game

Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at Maine Black Bears (1-1) Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -10;…

Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at Maine Black Bears (1-1)

Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -10; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Maine Black Bears after Jordan Derkack scored 26 points in Merrimack’s 93-72 win against the Worcester State Lancers.

Maine went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Black Bears shot 45.8% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Warriors averaged 12.6 assists per game on 21.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

