Maine defeats Maine-Presque Isle 111-59

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 8:46 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Logan Carey had 18 points in Maine’s 111-59 victory over Maine-Presque Isle on Wednesday night.

Carey added six rebounds and three steals for the Black Bears (1-1, America East Conference). Kellen Tynes added 18 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had four steals. Milos Nenadic shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Dany Harris led the Owls in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Maine-Presque Isle also got 12 points from David Ellington. Charlie Mellick also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Maine hosts Merrimack on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

