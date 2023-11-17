Maine Black Bears and the Presbyterian Blue Hose meet

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) vs. Maine Black Bears (2-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) vs. Maine Black Bears (2-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Maine Black Bears will play the Presbyterian Blue Hose at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Maine went 13-17 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Black Bears averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Presbyterian went 5-27 overall with a 5-11 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Blue Hose averaged 5.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

