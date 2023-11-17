Maine Black Bears and the Presbyterian Blue Hose meet

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-0) vs. Maine Black Bears (2-2)
Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -1; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Maine Black Bears will play the Presbyterian Blue Hose at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Maine went 13-17 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Black Bears averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.
Presbyterian went 5-27 overall with a 5-11 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Blue Hose averaged 5.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.