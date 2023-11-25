Live Radio
Madlock’s 16 lead Alabama State over Merrimack 66-60 in OT

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:10 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Antonio Madlock’s 16 points and seven rebounds helped Alabama State defeat Merrimack 66-60 in overtime on Saturday.

CJ Hines scored 14 points and Kendal Parker had 12 points for the Hornets (3-4).

Adam Clark led the Warriors (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals. Samba Diallo added 11 points and eight rebounds for Merrimack. Jordan Derkack finished with 11 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

