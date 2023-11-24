Madlock scores 25, Alabama State takes down N.C. A&T 88-73

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Antonio Madlock scored 25 points as Alabama State beat N.C. A&T 88-73 on Friday. Madlock added…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Antonio Madlock scored 25 points as Alabama State beat N.C. A&T 88-73 on Friday.

Madlock added six rebounds for the Hornets (2-4). Isaiah Range scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). CJ Hines shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Aggies (0-5) were led in scoring by Jeremy Robinson, who finished with 18 points. N.C. A&T also got 16 points and six assists from Camian Shell.

