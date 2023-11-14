Maddox scores 20, Toledo defeats Wright State 78-77

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr.’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Wright State 78-77 on Tuesday night. Maddox was…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dante Maddox Jr.’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Wright State 78-77 on Tuesday night.

Maddox was 6-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Rockets (3-0). Ra’Heim Moss added 16 points while shooting 7 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the foul line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Javan Simmons went 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Trey Calvin led the way for the Raiders (0-2) with 22 points, four assists and two steals. AJ Braun added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Wright State. Tanner Holden also put up 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Calvin missed a contested potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

