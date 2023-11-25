Live Radio
Maddox scores 19 as George Mason downs East Carolina 81-59

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:12 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Darius Maddox scored 19 points as George Mason beat East Carolina 81-59 on Saturday.

Maddox shot 7 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (5-1). Keyshawn Hall scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Ronald Polite finished with 11 points.

The Pirates (4-3) were led by Brandon Johnson, who posted 13 points and seven rebounds. East Carolina also got 13 points from Quentin Diboundje. In addition, Ezra Ausar had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

