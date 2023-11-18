Live Radio
Mackinnon scores 16, Elon takes down Holy Cross 83-69

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 10:18 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Max Mackinnon had 16 points in Elon’s 83-69 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday night.

Mackinnon also added five rebounds for the Phoenix (3-2). Zac Ervin scored 15 points and added five rebounds. TK Simpkins had 12 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range.

Joseph Octave led the way for the Crusaders (1-4) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Will Batchelder added 11 points for Holy Cross. Caleb Kenney added eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

