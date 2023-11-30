Mackenzie Holmes scores 22 points in her homecoming game and No. 17 Indiana beats Maine 67-59

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points in her homecoming game and No. 17 Indiana rallied in the…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points in her homecoming game and No. 17 Indiana rallied in the second half to beat Maine 67-59 on Thursday night.

Holmes, a native of Gorham, Maine, was 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 4 at the free-throw line and she grabbed seven rebounds. She has history in the Cross Insurance Arena as she helped the Gorham Rams to three state title game appearances.

The Black Bears hadn’t played at Cross Insurance Arena since the America East semifinals on March 4, 2018.

Sydney Parrish had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Indiana (6-1), which has won five straight with recent victories over No. 19 Tennessee and Princeton at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Holmes made 6 of 7 shots in the first half for 15 points and the rest of her Indiana teammates combined to go 4 of 22 as the Hoosiers trailed 37-29. Maine was led by Anne Simon’s 25 points. The Black Bears shot 52% from the field in the first half, despite making just 2 of 10 from behind the arc.

Indiana held Maine to just 11 points in each of the final two quarters. The Black Bears led 54-52 with 6:40 remaining but did not score again until the 1:51 mark. Parrish’s three-point play with 4:39 left put Indiana ahead for good at 57-54.

Simon finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Maine (4-4). Adrianna Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Indiana will play four of its next five games at home, starting with Stetson on Sunday.

