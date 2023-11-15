Mack scores 22 to lead Harvard to 80-56 victory over Northeastern

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Malik Mack scored 22 points to lead Harvard to an 80-56 victory over Northeastern on…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Malik Mack scored 22 points to lead Harvard to an 80-56 victory over Northeastern on Tuesday night.

Mack sank 9 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers for the Crimson (3-0), adding six rebounds and three assists. Chisom Okpara had 14 points, while Chandler Pigge and Louis Lesmond scored 12 and 10, respectively. Justice Ajogbor grabbed 11 rebounds and had four blocked shots to go with six points.

Sophomore Harold Woods came off the bench to score 12 points to lead the Huskies (1-2).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.