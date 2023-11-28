Mack and South Carolina host Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -7.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after B.J. Mack scored 27 points in South Carolina’s 75-68 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-0 at home. South Carolina is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Irish play their first true road game after going 3-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Notre Dame is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Carolina makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Notre Dame has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 12 points. Mack is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.0 points for South Carolina.

Markus Burton is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Carey Booth is averaging 8.8 points for Notre Dame.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

