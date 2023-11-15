Lynn Kidd sets career-highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s win over Campbell

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd set career-highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Hunter Cattoor added 12 points and…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd set career-highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Hunter Cattoor added 12 points and Virginia Tech beat Campbell 60-44 on Wednesday night.

It was a defensive battle in the first half. Virginia Tech held Campbell to 16 points — its fewest allowed since Feb. 7, 2022 against Pittsburgh. The Camels were 4-of-21 shooting in the half and Virginia Tech shot just 36%, including missing its first 10 3-pointers. Campbell turned it over 12 times in the half.

Virginia Tech went without a field goal for over seven minutes in the second half as Campbell pulled within 41-32. Cattoor gave the Hokies a 39-20 lead on a 3-pointer with 15:05 left and he ended the field-goal drought with another 3 at 8:08.

Robbie Beran made two key mid-range jumpers late in the second half. Campbell got within 46-37 and 50-42, but Beran answered both times at the other end with made jumpers.

Beran, a Northwestern transfer, finished with six points for Virginia Tech (2-1). Sean Pedulla, averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game, was held to five points and five assists.

Virginia Tech jumped out to a 19-7 lead as Campbell started 2 of 13 from the field. The Camels didn’t reach double-digit scoring until the 4:10 remaining when Anthony Dell’Orso made 1 of 2 free throws.

Elijah Walsh scored 10 points for Campbell (1-2). Dell’Orso, coming off a 35-point performance against East Carolina on Saturday, was held to six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Virginia Tech plays Wofford on Sunday. Campbell plays North Carolina Central on Monday.

