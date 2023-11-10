Lungu leads San Diego against UCSD after 20-point game

San Diego Toreros (2-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the…

San Diego Toreros (2-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the UCSD Tritons after Dragos Lungu scored 20 points in San Diego’s 87-61 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

UCSD finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Tritons shot 43.0% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

San Diego went 3-8 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 80.5 points per game and shot 49.3% from the field last season.

