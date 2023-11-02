LSU Tigers start season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5;…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers start the season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

LSU finished 10-8 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Tigers shot 41.0% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 5-27 overall with a 1-19 record on the road last season. The Delta Devils averaged 61.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

