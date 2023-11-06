LSU Tigers start season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -27;…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -27; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils for the season opener.

LSU went 14-19 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 4-14 in SWAC games and 1-19 on the road last season. The Delta Devils averaged 61.0 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 15.3 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.