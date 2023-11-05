LSU Tigers open season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -25.5;…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -25.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers begin the season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

LSU went 10-8 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Tigers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 1-19 on the road and 5-27 overall a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 61.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.