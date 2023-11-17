Live Radio
LSU Tigers and the North Texas Mean Green square off

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

North Texas Mean Green (2-1) vs. LSU Tigers (1-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers will play the North Texas Mean Green at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

LSU finished 14-19 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free throw line and 21.6 from deep.

North Texas went 31-7 overall with a 24-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Mean Green averaged 64.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 55.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

