LSU Tigers and the Dayton Flyers square off

Dayton Flyers (1-1) vs. LSU Tigers (1-1)
Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1; over/under is 134
BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers will play the Dayton Flyers at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.
LSU finished 14-19 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.
Dayton went 22-12 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Flyers averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.0 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.