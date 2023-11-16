LSU Tigers and the Dayton Flyers square off

Dayton Flyers (1-1) vs. LSU Tigers (1-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1; over/under…

Dayton Flyers (1-1) vs. LSU Tigers (1-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers will play the Dayton Flyers at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

LSU finished 14-19 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Dayton went 22-12 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Flyers averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

