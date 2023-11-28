LSU plays Syracuse on 3-game win streak

LSU Tigers (4-2) at Syracuse Orange (4-2) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under…

LSU Tigers (4-2) at Syracuse Orange (4-2)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Syracuse.

The Orange are 3-0 on their home court. Syracuse is the top team in the ACC with 41.7 points in the paint led by JJ Starling averaging 8.3.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. LSU is seventh in the SEC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Syracuse’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game LSU gives up. LSU averages 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than Syracuse allows to opponents (71.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 13.7 points. Judah Mintz is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.3 points for Syracuse.

Will Baker is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan Wright is averaging 11.5 points for LSU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

