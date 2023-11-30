LSU hosts Caldwell and SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) at LSU Tigers (4-3) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-5) at LSU Tigers (4-3)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the LSU Tigers after Nick Caldwell scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 101-55 win against the SUNO Knights.

The Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 74.7 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Lions are 0-3 in road games. SE Louisiana gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

LSU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 73.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 69.0 LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Baker is shooting 54.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 9.3 points for LSU.

Roger McFarlane averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Caldwell is averaging 11.4 points for SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

