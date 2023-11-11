Loyola (MD) visits Brown following Lilly’s 21-point performance

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at Brown Bears (0-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -10.5;…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -10.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 21 points in Brown’s 72-70 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

Brown went 14-13 overall a season ago while going 7-5 at home. The Bears averaged 7.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 3-13 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Greyhounds averaged 67.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

