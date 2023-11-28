Loyola (MD) faces Columbia on 4-game slide

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) at Columbia Lions (5-2) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) heads into…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) at Columbia Lions (5-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) heads into the matchup with Columbia after losing four straight games.

The Lions are 4-1 in home games. Columbia is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Greyhounds are 1-3 in road games. Loyola (MD) is 0-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Columbia scores 79.3 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 78.2 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 67.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 64.0 Columbia gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.7% for Columbia.

Deon Perry is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Greyhounds. Golden Dike is averaging 10.0 points for Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

