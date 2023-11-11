Loyola Marymount Lions to square off against the Yale Bulldogs Sunday

Yale Bulldogs (1-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions…

Yale Bulldogs (1-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions face the Yale Bulldogs.

Loyola Marymount finished 19-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lions averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.5% from behind the arc last season.

Yale finished 11-5 in Ivy League games and 8-7 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.