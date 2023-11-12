Loyola Marymount and Yale to meet in cross-conference game

Yale Bulldogs (1-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under…

Yale Bulldogs (1-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Yale in non-conference action.

Loyola Marymount finished 19-12 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lions averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Yale went 8-7 on the road and 21-9 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs gave up 63.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

