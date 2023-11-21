Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays square off

Creighton Bluejays (4-0) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago…

Creighton Bluejays (4-0) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off against the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays in Kansas City, Missouri.

Loyola Chicago went 10-21 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Ramblers gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Creighton finished 24-13 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Bluejays averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.