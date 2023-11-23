Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Boston College Eagles meet in Kansas City, Missouri

Boston College Eagles (4-1) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola…

Boston College Eagles (4-1) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers face the Boston College Eagles at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Ramblers are 2-3 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Eagles have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Boston College is eighth in the ACC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Quinten Post averaging 9.2.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ramblers. Dame Adelekun is averaging 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 72.0% for Loyola Chicago.

Post is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 13.2 points for Boston College.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

