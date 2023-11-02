Loyola Chicago hosts No. 10 Florida Atlantic in season opener

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers open the…

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers open the season at home against the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls.

Loyola Chicago went 10-21 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Ramblers shot 46.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Florida Atlantic went 35-4 overall with a 14-2 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Owls averaged 6.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

