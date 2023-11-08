Loyola Chicago hosts No. 10 Florida Atlantic for season opener

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6; over/under is 142…

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls for the season opener.

Loyola Chicago went 10-21 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Ramblers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Florida Atlantic went 35-4 overall with a 24-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Owls averaged 6.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

