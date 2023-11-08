Live Radio
Loyola Chicago hosts No. 10 Florida Atlantic for season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 3:44 AM

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers host the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls for the season opener.

Loyola Chicago went 10-21 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Ramblers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Florida Atlantic went 35-4 overall with a 24-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Owls averaged 6.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

