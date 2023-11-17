Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Loyola Chicago hosts New…

Loyola Chicago hosts New Orleans after Johnson’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Jordan Johnson scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 106-69 win over the SUNO Knights.

Loyola Chicago finished 6-8 at home last season while going 10-21 overall. The Ramblers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

New Orleans went 9-12 in Southland play and 4-10 on the road last season. The Privateers averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up