Loyola Chicago hosts New Orleans after Johnson’s 21-point game

New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Jordan Johnson scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 106-69 win over the SUNO Knights.

Loyola Chicago finished 6-8 at home last season while going 10-21 overall. The Ramblers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

New Orleans went 9-12 in Southland play and 4-10 on the road last season. The Privateers averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

