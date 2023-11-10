Loyola Chicago hosts Eastern Illinois for cross-conference contest

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1)
Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Eastern Illinois play in non-conference action.
Loyola Chicago finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Ramblers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.
Eastern Illinois went 9-22 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Panthers averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
