Loyola Chicago hosts Eastern Illinois for cross-conference contest

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Eastern Illinois play in non-conference action.

Loyola Chicago finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Ramblers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Eastern Illinois went 9-22 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Panthers averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.

