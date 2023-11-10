Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Loyola Chicago hosts Eastern Illinois for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:44 AM

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Eastern Illinois play in non-conference action.

Loyola Chicago finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Ramblers averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Eastern Illinois went 9-22 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Panthers averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

