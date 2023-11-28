Loyola Chicago hosts Cardet and Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -17; over/under…

Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -17; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 26 points in Chicago State’s 94-71 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Ramblers have gone 2-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago gives up 73.0 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-2 on the road. Chicago State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Loyola Chicago.

Cardet is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.9 points for Chicago State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.